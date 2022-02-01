You’ll need several resources to gather up in Pokémon Legends: Arceus that you can use throughout your journey. These items are critical to craft while you’re at a crafting station or if you’re in the wild and need something in a pinch. A notable item you might be trying to find are Candy Truffles, and these are not something you can find out in the wild. In this guide, we’ll cover where to get Candy Truffles in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

There are two locations you can find Candy Truffles. You can buy them in Jubilife Village from the craftworks shop, or while you’re at a Base Camp, you can speak with the Team Galaxy member and ask to see their shop. They should have Candy Truffles available for you to purchase. Candy Truffles are available from both of those shops for 100.

Candy Truffles are the main ingredient for Aux Evasion, Dire Hit, and Swap Snack. Both Aux Evasion and Dire Hit are useful while you’re in combat against a particular troubling Pokémon, such as an Alpha Pokémon, or when you’re facing off against a trainer. When you need it in a pinch, you’ll want to make sure you have these at the ready.