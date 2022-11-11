Where to get Essence of Hel in God of War Ragnarok

The Essence of Hel is one of the rarer resources you can find throughout your time in God of War Ragnarok. It’s an item that only comes from specific sources, not the legendary chests or buckets you can destroy while exploring the game. There’s a part of the game you need to reach before these become available. This guide covers where to get the Essence of Hel in God of War Ragnarok.

How to get Essence of Hel in God of War Ragnarok

The only way to locate the Essence of Hel is by closing the Hel-Tears appearing throughout the game. These will only begin to appear upon completing the main story, during the Reunion main quest. Here, Kratos and Atreus have reunited with one another, journeying into Helheim to fix a mistake Atreus made: releasing Garm. The two can amend the mistake by putting the soul of Fenrir into Garm, but Garm’s destruction has already happened throughout the realms. There are several Hel-Tears to close.

You will need to track down the six tears and close them. Each time you close one of the tears, you will receive Essence of Hel as a reward, and you can bring it back with you to the forge and use it in your crafting recipes. Some armor pieces need it for upgrades, which makes this resource a top priority. You do have to do a bit of tracking to find these tears, but there is only a handful of them, so locating them should take too long. Thankfully, the first one will appear at Sindri’s house when Atreus and Kratos attempt to close the first one.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once those have closed, make your way to Helheim and report you’ve completed the work.