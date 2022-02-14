Where to get/farm Dead Ley Line Branches in Genshin Impact

Dead Ley Line Branches are an important resource in Genshin Impact that’s used in tons of different applications for Genshin Impact. You can use the resource to level up ascend different weapons in the game, such as the Deathmatch or Skyward Harp. The Dead Ley Line Branches are some of the most commonly used weapon ascension materials in the game, so it’s a good idea to stockpile these.

You can also use Dead Ley Line Branches as crafting material to make Dead Ley Line Leaves. You’ll need Dead Ley Line Leaves to level up your weapons as they grow stronger. You can get Dead Ley Line Branches easily by farming Abyss Mages, Abyss Heralds, and Abyss Lectors.

That’s three different sources of enemies you can fight to earn Dead Ley Line Branches, giving you plenty of sources to stockpile on this material. These enemies will always drop some of these materials, so if you’re in dire need of this material, you should plan to defeat these enemies every day.

For an easy route to farm these materials, you can go to your Monster Guide on the top right of the screen. You can find Abyss Mages, Abyss Heralds, and Abyss Lectors on the Monster List. When you click on the enemies and hit “Navigate,” you’ll be taken to places where you can easily farm these enemies. You can follow these routes once a day.