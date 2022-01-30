The berries you find in the various trees in Pokémon Legends: Arceus are scattered all over the game. The trees stand out only by the unique coloring of their leaves and the fruit hanging from them. You can use Pokémon in your party to make them fall to the ground, potentially using them in recipes or to complete requests. The Hopo Berries can be one of those critical resources you need to find. In this guide, we cover where to get Hopo Berries in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

A notable location we know drops Hopo Berries is in the Crimson Mire, to the southwest of the Solacein Ruins. Go across the bridge and look for a blue tree with yellow tops and orange undersides. All you need to do is use a Pokémon on the tree, and you can collect them, so long as you have enough Satchel space.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Other players have reported finding Hopo Berries in numerous regions in Pokémon Legends. However, the tree and berry color remains the same, so make sure you’re on the lookout for those two indicators that you’ve found a Hopo Berry tree. If you want to reset a location, return to Base Camp, go back to Jubilife Village, and then return to that area to grab it again.

If you’re in a pinch, you can also purchase them off of Tuli in Jubilife Village.