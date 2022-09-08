Every Genshin Impact player knows about the importance of keeping your gear upgraded and in the best condition to handle oncoming challenges. For example, you have to keep your characters leveled up and ascended, and the same goes for your weapons too. That’s where gathering relevant materials and resources come into play. While exploring the world of Teyvat, you’ll gather all sorts of things to your inventory, and most of those will be useful to you in one way or another. Inactivated Fungal Nucleus is one such resource. You can get it to drop and not know what it’s for, or even where to get more of it. In this guide, we will explain how and where to get Inactivated Fungal Nucleus in Genshin Impact.

Related: Where to get Robust Fungal Nucleus in Genshin Impact

How to get Inactivated Fungal Nucleus in Genshin Impact

Inactivated Fungal Nucleus is considered a Common Ascension Material, which means that it’s not too hard to find, but that also means that you’ll probably need a lot of it. The most obvious, and in fact the only way of getting Inactivated Fungal Nucleus in Genshin Impact is to farm it from mobs that can drop it as part of their loot tables. Those are all of the various fungi enemies found across Sumeru in Patch 3.0, regardless of their level. You can find them all over the place, but some of the best locations to look for them include:

West of Vanarana

At the Chinvat Ravine

Around Pardis Dhyai

The southern part of Ashavan Realm

The northern part of Mawtimiya Forest

Image via HoYoLab

There are in total 10 different types of fungi mobs that you can find in Sumeru, and the good news is that all of them can drop Inactivated Fungal Nucleus when you defeat them. Those fungi are called:

Floating Dendro Fungus

Floating Hydro Fungus

Grounded Hydroshroom

Stretchy Anemo Fungus

Stretchy Geo Fungus

Stretchy Pyro Fungus

Whirling Cryo Fungus

Whirling Electro Fungus

Winged Cryoshroom

Winged Dendroshroom

What is Inactivated Fungal Nucleus used for in Genshin Impact

There are several ways that you can put your collected Inactivated Fungal Nucleus to use. Most importantly, you can use it to ascend several new weapons. On the other hand, it is also a part of a single crafting recipe.

For ascension, you can use your Inactivated Fungal Nucleus to ascend three new bow weapons that have been a part of the Patch 3.0 update. These are:

Hunter’s Path (5-star bow, uses 23 Inactivated Fungal Nucleus)

(5-star bow, uses 23 Inactivated Fungal Nucleus) End of the Line (4-star bow, uses 15 Inactivated Fungal Nucleus)

(4-star bow, uses 15 Inactivated Fungal Nucleus) King’s Squire (4-star bow, uses 15 Inactivated Fungal Nucleus)

In terms of crafting, you can use your Inactivated Fungal Nucleus to craft Dormant Fungal Nucleus. The recipe requires 3 Inactivated Fungal Nucleus and a fee of 50 Mora to craft 1 Dormant Fungal Nucleus.