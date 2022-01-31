Where to get Leppa Berries in Pokemon Legends Arceus

For generations, berries have been a vital part of Pokémon games, and it is no different in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. There are various berries available in the game, each serving a different purpose. One of the berries that trainers will often use in the game is Leppa berry which restores a Pokémon’s move PP by 10.

Where to get Leppa Berries

Leppa Berry can generally be found in trees that have berries on them. When near a berry tree, throw a Pokéball towards it, and the Pokémon inside the ball will gather all the berries for you.

If you find the process of searching every tree for Lepa Berries tedious, you can also buy it from Ginkgo Guild Merchants for ₽800. Finally, you can get Leppa Berries at the Farm in Jubilife Village by handing Colza ₽3000 to plant Berry Harvests. However, you will only get the option of Berry Harvests on the farm after completing the “Help Wanted: Watering the Fields” request.

As mentioned before, Leppa Berry restores 10 PP of any selected move. Hence, it is a super helpful item that will bail you out in long battles or dungeons. Furthermore, you can also create a Max Ether item by combing 2 Pep-Up Plant and one Leppa Berry.