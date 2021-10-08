Where to get Narukami’s Wisdom in Genshin Impact

The Narukami’s Wisdom, Narukami’s Joy, Narukami’s Affection, and Narukami’s Valor are weapon enhancement materials used to enhance Inazuma weapons. Currently, four weapons use the Narukami enhancement line: Hamayumi, Katsuragikiri Nagamasa, Predator, and Thundering Pulse.

You can farm these materials at the Court of Flowing Sand, found near the Grand Narukami Shrine. The domain requires no special unlocking method, just locate it on your mini-map and unlock it as you would a normal domain. (You can get there by heading North of the Sacred Sakura tree waypoint.)

Screenshot by Gamepur.

The Narukami’s Wisdom materials are available on the following days:

Tuesday

Friday

Sunday

The domain recommends bringing Geo and Cryo characters, as enemies are susceptible to Geo attacks. Geo characters are useful in particular, as their shield strength is increased by 40% (good for Zhongli and Noelle, but should also work with other shields like Diona or Xinyan). Additionally, Elemental Shards generated by Geo reactions unleashes a shockwave that deals AoE DMG to enemies nearby.

The domain’s fight consists of different Hilichurls, Electro Slimes, and Crackling Axe Mitachurls. You don’t really need a Cryo character for this fight, but a Geo character with shields should help soak up a lot of the damage. The fight is fairly simple, with enemies that aren’t too tough.

There are four difficulty levels that unlock as your Adventure Rank increases. The higher difficulty you challenge, the better your rewards will be. You need 20 Original Resin to claim your reward each run.