In Ark: Survival Evolved, there are several very important resources that players can obtain to help them in their journey across the Arks. Polymer, while not seeming like the most important or obvious choice to be up there in the rankings of important resources, is definitely something players need to keep around. In this guide, we’ll explore where to get Organic Polymer in Ark: Survival Evolved.

What’s the difference between the two types of Polymer in Ark: Survival Evolved

There are two types of Polymer that players can obtain, Organic and plain Polymer. Plain Polymer is something that players can craft in the Fabricator by combining resources. It’s a much more expensive option than Organic Polymer, though. To craft Polymer, you’ll need the following items for one piece of Polymer:

2x Obsidian.

2x Cementing Paste.

Organic Polymer is free to obtain resource, and you’ll get it from killing and harvesting creatures and specific items. The downside to Organic Polymer is that it spoils within 30 minutes if you don’t store it in a Refrigerator or a Dedicated Storage compartment.

Where to get Organic Polymer on most maps in Ark: Survival Evolved

The method for obtaining Organic Polymer is generally the same on most maps, including The Island, Ragnarok, The Center, Lost Island, Valguero, Scorched Earth, Fjordur, Genesis: Part 1, and Genesis: Part 2.

You’ll need to kill and harvest specific creatures or nodes that exist on the maps. For Valguero, you’ll find washed-up Ichthyosaurus carcasses on the beaches, which you can harvest for Organic Polymer, as well as heading in the Aberration zone to harvest white bulb flowers with a Dire Bear.

Creatures that drop a large amount of Organic Polymer when killed and harvested are Mantis, Herperornis, Karkinos, and Kairuku. Most maps will have at least one of these creatures on them. Remember that Bloodstalkers and Moschops are excellent gatherers of Organic Polymer.

Where to get Organic Polymer on Aberration in Ark: Survival Evolved

Aberration lacks the usual source of Aberration that players can harvest for Organic Polymer, apart from the Karkinos, but killing a Karkinos is not an easy feat. As such, players can head over to the red zone to find the white bulb plants to harvest. Using an Aberrant Dire Bear will return plenty of Organic Polymer or a Mining Drill.

Where to get Organic Polymer on Crystal Isles in Ark: Survival Evolved

The Crystal Isles was designed to lower the amount of farming that players needed to do. As such, there’s a very easy place to harvest Organic Polymer, located in the Bee Cave. You’ll need a Doedicurus or a Magmasaur to harvest the Bee Hives around this area.

Where to get Organic Polymer on Extinction in Ark: Survival Evolved

There is no easier way to get Organic Polymer on the Extinction map than by killing Corrupted Creatures. Killing Corrupted wild creatures will gather Corrupted Nodules from them, which serve the same purpose as Organic Polymer for crafting.