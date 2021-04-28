Where to get Pine Wood in Genshin Impact

Now that the Serenitea Pot has been added to Genshin Impact, players will be looking to get their hands on all manner of resources to build items in it. Pine Wood is one such resource, but is a little tricking to get.

Pine Wood will not just fall from any tree, and players will need to travel to a very particular spot on the map to be able to get their hands on it.

Where to get Pine Wood

Players can get Pine Wood by traveling to the south of Wuwang Hill, just to the southeast of Qingce Village in Liyue. Here, they will find a small path that runs up the hill, surrounded by pine trees. The trees have dark green leaves, and dark brown trunks.

How to harvest wood

Harvest wood is very easy. All you need to do is strike the tree with your weapon, and some wood pieces will fall from it. Keep hitting it until they stop, then move on to the next tree. The trees will not fall over or break.

What are the resources used for

Players can earn blueprints for items that they can use to build furnishing for their home in the Serenitea Pot. Each furnishing has an item costs that players need to meet to be able to build the item, such as dye, fabrics, or woods. They will need to farm up all these resources before they can build the item and place it in their house or world in the Serenitea Pot.