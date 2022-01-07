A key ingredient you’ll need to grab if you want to craft Rhodium Ingots in Final Fantasy XIV is to find Rhodium Sand. Unlike the other ingredient Rhodium Ingots need, Alchemical Abrasive, Rhodium Sand can be a bit easier for you to find without having to grind out dungeons every day. Here’s what you need to know about where to get Rhodium Sand in Final Fantasy XIV.

Before you can go looking for Rhodium Sand, you’ll need to unlock it by grabbing the Tome of Geological Folklore – The World Unsundered item from the Splendors Vendor in Radz-at-Hand. You can find them at coordinates (X:11, Y:9). You’ll need to provide them with 16 Regional Folklore Trader’s Token C, which you can receive from White Scrip Exchange vendors for 100 White Scrips.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you’ve unlocked the Tome, you’ll now be able to go out on the hunt for Rhodium Sand. You can notably find it at specific nodes at certain times. You check these times over here on the Final Fantasy XIV Clock website to see how long the timer will be until it reappears. When it does, head on over to Elpis at coordinates (X:13.6, Y:7.2). You will need to have a character with a Quarrying Skill of 90 to harvest for it.