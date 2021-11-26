Where to get Salt in Genshin Impact

Salt in the wound.

Salt is an item in Genshin Impact that players will need for some cooking recipes. Salt cannot be made, unlike some ingredients, and instead will need to be purchased from specific shops located in the game.

Salt can be purchased from Aoi at Tsukumomono Groceries in Inazmuma City, Blanche at the Mondstadt General Goods Store, and Dongsheng at Second Life in Liyue Harbor. Salt will cost 60 Mora per serving. Salt is not a rare item, and the shops will stock 100 units that will refresh daily.

Tsukumomono Groceries Location

Mondstadt General Goods Store

Second Life location

In-game description

A savory seasoning. A precise but adequate amount will elevate the quality of the cuisine.

All Recipes that use Salt

 All-Weather Beauty Salt ×1
 Fish ×1
 Black-Back Perch Stew Salt ×1
 Fish ×3
 Jueyun Chili ×1
 Violetgrass ×1
 Dry-Braised Salted Fish Fish ×1
 Salt ×1
 Ham Salt ×1
 Raw Meat ×2
 Radish and Fish Stew Radish ×2
 Fish ×2
 Salt ×1
 Smoked Fowl Salt ×1
 Fowl ×3
 Sunshbine Sprat Butter ×3
 Small Lamp Grass ×1
 Fish ×3
 Salt ×1
 Unagi Chazuke Seagrass ×3
 Rice ×3
 Salt ×1
 Unagi Meat ×4
 Wanmin Restaurant’s Boiled Fish Jueyun Chili ×1
 Salt ×1
 Fish ×3
 Violetgrass ×1
 Woodland Dream Butter ×3
 Small Lamp Grass ×1
 Fish ×3
 Salt ×1
 Bacon Salt ×2
 Raw Meat ×2
 Golden Crab Bird Egg ×5
 Flour ×5
 Crab ×4
 Salt ×2
 Zhongyuan Chop Suey Flour ×3
 Salt ×2
 Fish ×3
 Raw Meat ×3

