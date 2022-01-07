Increasing your character’s stats in Final Fantasy XIV is an effective way to prepare them for some of the tougher challenges they could face, especially when trying to complete any Savage content. A good way to do that is through tinctures, and a resource you want to search for to create them is Stonehard Water. In this guide, we cover where to get Stonehard Water in Final Fantasy XIV.

Before you can go searching for Stonehard Water, you want to unlock the Tome of Geological Folklore – The World Unsundered. With it, you’ll be able to find that and Rhodium Sand. You can unlock the Tome of Geological Folklore by speaking with the Splendors Vendor at Radz-at-Hand, at coordinates (X:11.4, Y:9.1). You’ll need to bring them 16 Regional Folklore Trader’s Token C. You can receive those by speaking with a White Scrip Exchange vendor to offer them 100 White Scrips.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After unlocking the tome and reading it, you’ll be able to find Stonehard Water in the wild. You want to set out for Garlemald, Elpis, or Mare Lamentorum. These regions have Stonehard Water spawns, and all of them are on a different respawn timer. You can reference those timers at this Final Fantasy XIV clock website.

These are all of the locations with Stonehard Water.

Garlemald (X:32, Y:34.8)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Elpis (X:13.6, Y:7.2)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Mare Lamentorum (X:10, Y:23.6)