Thavnairian Horsetail can be a good ingredient for you to gather up in Final Fantasy XIV. You’ll be using it to refine it into Mempisang Lumber, an advanced resource that you can turn into Classical weapons that you can use on your character, provide to your Company members, or sell on your server’s marketplace. Obtaining Thavnairian Horsetail might prove a little time-consuming and difficult, though. Here’s what you need to know about where to get Thavnairian Horsetail in Final Fantasy XIV.

You need to make sure that you have a character who has worked their way through the Endwalker campaign and they’ve achieved level 90. After completing all of the Main Scenario Quests and having a job at level 90, they’ll unlock Allagan Tomestones of Aphorism. These are critical to acquiring Thavnairian Horsetail as you will be exchanging them with an NPC for the resource.

You receive Tomestones of Aphorism by completing your daily Duty Roulette. You want to wrap up all of the activities on this checklist, gaining as many as you can grab every day. First, make sure your character is set to their level 90 Job, though. After you’ve gone through that for a day, and you need more, you can choose to try and complete The Dead Ends, Smileton, and The Stigma Dreamscape level 90 dungeons.

After you have enough, head over to Radz-at-Hand to speak with Cihanti. You can find them at coordinates (X:10.8, Y:10.3) to grab your Thavnairian Horsetail, which will cost 20 Allagan Tomestone of Aphorism.