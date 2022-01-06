Thavnairian Thread is a beneficial resource in Final Fantasy XIV. You’ll be using it to create Golden Silk, and you can then use that refined material to craft an assortment of Classical armor pieces. You can create these for yourself, your Company members or sell them on the marketboard for a hefty price. But obtaining Thavnairian Thread is not straightforward. This guide covers where to get Thavnairian Thread in Final Fantasy XIV.

You won’t be able to find Thavnairian Thread in the wild or at any of the gathering nodes. You might be able to find some for sale on the marketboard, but you might be better off finding it yourself. You can start earning some when your character reaches level 90, and you’ve completed all of the Endwalker Main Scenario Quests for the base expansion. After that, you’ll unlock Allagan Tomestones of Aphorism, and you need these to exchange to NPCs for Thavnairian Threads.

You can earn Tomestones of Aphorism when you reach level 90. These tokens are available in your character’s daily Duty Roulette, so long as you’re using the Job that is level 90. For each duty you complete, you’ll earn an assortment of Tomestones of Aphorism. After you’ve completed all of those and need more, you can work your way through The Dead Ends, Smileton, and The Stigma Dreamscape level 90 dungeons. You unlock Smileton and The Stigma Dreamscape after completing Endwalker, whereas The Dead Ends becomes available as you progress through the story.

When you’ve gathered up enough Tomestones of Aphorism, the final stop you need to make is over to Cihanti in Radz-at-Hand. Speak with them, and jump over to their ‘others’ category in their offered items to purchase Thavnairian Thread. You can find Cihanti at coordinates (X:10.8, Y:10.3). You need 20 Tomestones of Aphorism for each Thavnairian Thread.