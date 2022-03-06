Where to get the Cipher Pata in Elden Ring

There are a ton of unique weapons in Elden Ring. Some can only be obtained by completing certain questlines that can be easily missed. Others, like the Cipher Pata, are hidden just out of plain sight. The Cipher Pata is an incredibly powerful weapon for anyone using a Faith-based build and you can get it extremely early. Read on to find out how.

Screenshot by Gamepur

At the Roundtable Hold, look for the doorway that leads to the balcony and jump down. Be sure you’re at full health and have a Crimson Tears Flask charge in case you take some fall damage.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once on the main floor, enter through the hallway at your immediate left. At this point you’ll be invaded by Mad Tongue Alberich, a scripted AI Invader, unless you’ve fought them already. You don’t actually have to battle Alberich if you’re fast enough but the choice is up to you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now, make another left and go straight ahead into a room full of tables and hanging shields. Enter the door at the right side of the room.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the upper left corner of the room will be two beds. A corpse is sleeping peacefully on one of them, and you just need to pick the item off of it in order to snag the Cipher Pata. Now you can fast travel out of the room.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Cipher Pata is a fist weapon that’s unique for many reasons. It scales entirely with Faith at a C and requires a minimum of 30 points in the Faith stat, and it has no weight, making it great for anyone with a low equipment load threshold. What’s really special is its weapon skill, Unblockable Blade. This initiates a lunge attack imbued with holy power that cannot be blocked. Two-handing the Cipher Pata also makes you look like a paladin version of Shredder, and honestly, who doesn’t want that?