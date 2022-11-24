Where to get the Honor The Fallen heavy runic attack in God of War Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarok has great runic attacks for Kratos’ weapons which give a great edge in all types of battles and encounters. Each of these runic attacks provides Kratos with some amazing abilities that can turn the tide in his favor. One of them is Honor The Fallen, a heavy runic attack for the Draupnir Spear. It’s a tremendous runic attack that improves the damage and force of the Druapnir Spear. Here is how you can find and get the Honor The Fallen heavy runic attack in God of War Ragnarok.

Honor The Fallen heavy runic attack location- God of War Ragnarok

The chest containing the Honor The Fallen heavy runic attack is located in Vanaheim, specifically in The Crater. It is in a small area hidden away by a boulder.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll notice the boulder has two points where you can use the Draupnir Spear.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you throw the spears at those points, don’t detonate them. Another point on the other side needs to be detonated to destroy the boulder. To get to that spear, go to the location where there is the Mystic Gateway with broke and Sindri’s shop. Beside the Mystic Gateway, go to the edge and you’ll notice another point to throw your Draupnir Spear with the chest containing Honor The Fallen as well.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Throw the spear and then detonate all of them together. The entrance will be cleared and you now can enter the area with the chest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The area doesn’t have any enemies,s you won’t have to worry about them. Simply approach the chest and open it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Honor The Fallen helps Kratos perform a forceful long-range dive with the Draupnir Spear and kill enemies in the process. It has two damage, two stun, and one force along with a cooldown time of 132 seconds.