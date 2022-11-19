Where to get the Leviathan’s Roar heavy runic attack in God of War Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarok has some powerful runic attacks for Kratos’ weapons that can be used in encounters all over the Nine Realms. This gives him a certain edge over some powerful enemies and can surely turn the tide in his favor. One of them is the Leviathan’s Roar, a heavy runic attack for the Leviathan Axe. Here is a guide on how to get the Leviathan’s Roar heavy runic attack in God of War Ragnarok.

Leviathan’s Roar heavy runic attack location — God of War Ragnarok

The chest containing the Leviathan’s Roar heavy runic attack is located in Vanaheim, specifically on the way to Eastern Barri Woods from Freyr’s Camp. There’s a wooden structure there that contains the chest on the top platform.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get on top of the wooden structure, you need to acquire the Draupnir Spear during the main story. Once you acquire it there is a point on the other side of the platform, where you can throw the spear to climb onto it. It is located just beside the brazier.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After throwing the spear, climb up and you’ll notice the chest containing the Leviathan’s Roar runic attack at the front.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get to the chest, you’ll have to jump onto the other side of the wooden platform and carefully move towards the chest. Once you see an opening, climb up and you can open the chest without any problem.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Leviathan’s Roar is a powerful axe throw that severely damages enemies upon its return by utilizing the shield. During the shielding, Kratos is also fully protected. It has one damage, one frost, and two stun with a cooldown time of 108 seconds.