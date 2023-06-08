Where to get the paint emote in Final Fantasy XIV

The paint emote in Final Fantasy XIV has become a fan-favorite item, and it’s one I highly recommend adding to your character’s collection. I’ve had a lot of fun using it while hanging out with my friends, and it’s enjoyable around it.

For some players, the paint emote might be slightly confusing on how to get it. It initially appeared during a raid from the Stormblood expansion, where players had to interact with paint on the ground to create protections for certain boss mechanics. Thankfully, that emote has left the dungeon, and now appears in the game. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the paint emote for your Final Fantasy XIV character.

Treasure Maps: The Shifting Oubliettes of Lyhe Ghiah

Image via Square Enix

The proper name of the paint emote is the “Ballroom Etiquette — Decadent Decoration.” Like other emotes in Final Fantasy XIV, the only way to unlock it is by completing specific content. Unfortunately, it’s a rare drop with a low chance of appearing, but at least I could uncover where to find it to make tracking it down much easier.

The only way to track it down is by completing The Shifting Oubilettes of Lyhe Ghiah, which can appear when completing the Zonureskin Treasure maps. There are two ways to acquire these maps: looting them yourself by exploring level 80 regions from the Shadowbringers expansion, interacting with resource nodes, or purchasing them from the Market Board. Both methods are valid.

Once you have the Zonureskin Treasure Map, bring a group of friends with you to complete it. Hopefully, a portal will appear that unlocks the Shifting Oubliettes of Lyhe Ghiah. You can try your hand at looting the Ballroom Etiquette — Decadent Decoration emote, and you unlock the paint emote.

Buy the emote on the market board

Alternatively, there’s another option where you can go out of your way to purchase the Ballroom Etiquette — Decadent Decoration emote from a Final Fantasy XIV marketboard without trying to loot it from the treasure maps. Unfortunately, the price is relatively high for these emotes, so I don’t recommend it unless you have a good amount of Gil on your character.