Where to get the Whisper of the World light runic attack in God of War Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarok has a lot of runic attacks for Kratos to use against enemies in different encounters across the Nine Realms. These runic attacks vary for each of his weapons and are pivotal in gaining an edge in the fight and coming out on top. One of them is the Whisper of the World, a light runic attack for the mighty Draupnir Spear Kratos gets late in the game. This is a forceful attack that causes a lot of damage to the enemies in the near vicinity. Here is how you can find and get the Whisper of the World light runic attack in God of War Ragnarok.

Whisper of the World light runic attack location- God of War Ragnarok

The chest containing the Whisper of the World light runic attack is located in Vanaheim, specifically in the Jungle. It is a hidden area you can access after you flood The Crater by ascending the dam gates.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Whisper of the World runic attack is located in the rocky structure opposite the Mystic Gateway in the area. It is at the top of the structure so it is hard to miss. You will notice that the structure is covered by red vines with the chest on top.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In order to get to the chest, you’ll need to clear out the red vines. To do that, use Sigil Arrows and create a chain of Sigils that connect the red vines with the nearby rock. After doing that, use the Blade of Chaos and burn the red vines.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Then, go to the structure opposite to that of the one with the chest. To get to the other side, you will have to swing with the Blades of Chaos. A button prompt will show up and you will be able to swing.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now, you will have to swing three times until you reach the chest on the opposite side.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There aren’t any enemies in the chest area, so you won’t have to worry about them. Simply approach the chest and open it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Whisper of the World is an attack that brings enemies inward and then drives them away with a powerful launch. It is especially useful when dealing with a large number of small enemies. It has two damage, three force, and one stun with a cooldown time of 83 seconds.