Where to get Warm Pelt in Monster Hunter Rise

The Warm Pelt can be a useful resource for you to find in Monster Hunter Rise. You’ll be able to use it to force and upgrade your armor pieces in the game, giving you increased defenses and additional elemental resistances when battling monsters. We’ve reliably found Warm Pelts in a single region, and they drop from a particular monster in this area.

You want to make your way over to the Frost Islands. You’ll be able to do this once you unlock two-star Monster Hunts with the village hub. From here, you can pick any of the available missions to adventure out in this location. It doesn’t matter what mission you pick, but some of the hunting, gathering, or expedition tour quests might be better, rather than having to focus on a quest to hunt a massive monster.

Once you reach the Frost Islands, the creature you want to locate is the Anteka. In previous games, the Popo dropped these Warm Pelts, but they do not in Monster Hunter Rise. The Anteka roam around the same regions in the Frost Islands as the Popo, so you can search the immediate area and find the other if you see one of them. The Popo are easier to spot due to their size.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can normally find Anteka roaming around regions 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, and 9. They are seldom walking around in the areas with water, such as regions 5, 7, 8, and 10. When hunting for these large creatures, you want to avoid these regions and stick to the shore.

