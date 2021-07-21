Where to get Yumemiru Wood in Genshin Impact

The addition of Inazuma in Genshin Impact means an expansion for the Serenitea Pot, and lots more resources to find! This includes new types of wood that you will need to track down if you want to make some of the new items in the game.

Just about everything else stays the same, so all you need to do is figure out where the wood types are, then go harvest them.

Where to get Yumemiru Wood

Players can get Yumemiru Wood by traveling to the Araumi region on the northern tip of Narukami Island in Inazuma. Be on the look out for some think, spindly trees with vivid, purple leaves. This is where you can find the Yumemiru Wood.

How to harvest wood

Harvest wood is very easy. All you need to do is strike the tree with your weapon, and some wood pieces will fall from it. Keep hitting it until they stop, then move on to the next tree. The trees will not fall over or break.

What are the resources used for

Players can earn blueprints for items that they can use to build furnishing for their home in the Serenitea Pot. Each furnishing has an item costs that players need to meet to be able to build the item, such as dye, fabrics, or woods. They will need to farm up all these resources before they can build the item and place it in their house or world in the Serenitea Pot.