Where to get Zaytun Peaches in Genshin Impact – Zaytun Peach Locations

Genshin Impact’s 3.0 update has brought in a wealth of new crafting ingredients and materials to bolster the strength of your party, and to upgrade some new heroes arriving. Zaytun Peaches are one such ingredient — adventurers will need to scour the land of Sumeru in order to find these succulent items.

The good news is that, once you know where to look, you’ll be swimming in these peaches with more than 60 harvest spots available per daily reset. The bad news is that they are spread across the western part of Teyvat, meaning quite a bit of journeying is needed to stock up on this unique cooking ingredient.

Genshin Impact Zaytun Peach locations

Players will want to move into Sumeru, west of The Chasm, in order to grab these sweet and juicy fruits. Start your journey just southwest of the Chasm for the highest density of these fruits, explore the plateau, then begin moving northwest into Sumeru proper. After tapping this high-density area, it’s really up to the adventurer to discover where to move next if more peaches are desired.

Screenshot by Gamepur

While normal peaches grow from a tree, Zaytun Peaches grow from a flower-like branch in the ground, more akin to a rose than a peach tree. They also tend to grow in groups of four per flower — with roughly 60 spots in Sumeru to find these peaches, that can net a tidy 240 peaches per Genshin daily reset.

Zaytun Peaches can be found all across the world, and is one of the more prominent items found near paths and other heavily-traveled areas. With this in mind, keen adventurers should be able to maintain a healthy stock of the item by maintaining awareness while exploring the wide world of Genshin Impact.