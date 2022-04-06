Genshin Impact: How to activate the mechanism in The Chasm

While completing The Chasm Delvers quest in Genshin Impact, you will come across The Heavenly Stone’s Debris subquest, in which you will be asked to activate the mechanism around a mysterious stone. However, you will notice Oozing Concretions around them that you need to destroy using the Lumenstone Adjuvant.

However, some players are not able to do so and thus, are unable to complete the quest. If you are one of them, you can follow this guide to activate all three mechanisms and complete The Heavenly Stone’s Debris.

Genshin Impact The Chasm: Activate The Mechanism

As mentioned before, you will first have to destroy the Oozing Concretions around the mechanisms, and in order to do that, your Lumenstone Adjuvant should be upgraded to at least Level 2. For that, you will need to collect eight Lumenspar to upgrade the Lumenstone Adjuvant to Level 1 along with eight Lumenspar and one Lumenstone Ore to take it to Level 2.

You can collect Lumenspar while exploring The Chasm, while Lumenstone Ore will be rewarded to you upon the Chasm Spelunkers quest. Once you have collected the required materials, go to Jinwu’s camp and refine your Lumenstone Adjuvant to Level 2.

After that, head to the mechanisms, use the gadget to destroy the Oozing Concretions and activate the mechanisms. You will have to face enemies while activating them, so make sure you have enough HP to beat them.

After that, a cutscene will start, and then you will have to defeat Abyss Herald and Geo Slimes and talk to Zhiqiong to complete the quest.