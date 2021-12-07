Where to hunt chickens in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Arguably the most difficult wildlife to hunt in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is the incredibly elusive chicken. Running into these won’t pose a threat — so much so, it may even seem like a worthless catch. However, this certainly isn’t the case as chicken can actually help in collecting valuable treasure and other significant animals.

Like hunting boars, players can discover most of the games’s chicken in the snowy sections of the map. The fastest way to run into these will be by searching south of the central lake. In the particular areas listed below, there are usually three to four of them near each other. When found, you’ll notice that each chicken will have 60 HP and only drops one piece of meat when eliminated.

Like in past seasons, the meat restores 15 HP and can even be tossed to other members in your squad for healing. However, if you’ve managed to pick up four pieces, they can be crafted into a Hunter’s Cloak — allowing you to go unnoticed by more rare animals like boars and wolves. But, chickens may be best utilized when they’re unharmed, as you can pick them up and bring it to one of the Seven Vaults to collect legendary weapons, health kits, and much more.

Here are the following locations where Chicken spawn the most.

Screenshot by Gamepur

West of Greasy Grove

South of the map’s central lake

North of Rocky Reels (above the stream)

