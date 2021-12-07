Where to hunt wolves in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

One of the most beneficial animals to chase down in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 are the wolves. If you’re lucky enough to spot one — or three — these creatures can supply you meats or can be kept alive to use against enemy players. Here’s where to find the wolves and how to use them to your advantage.

Wolves’ stats

Unlike hunting boars and chickens, wolves can only be found on the right side of the map in the heart of various forests. In addition, they will travel together in packs of three, with each bearing 350 HP — so have your best weapons handy. Wolves only have one biting move, but expect every hit that lands to do 15 damage.

Drops and abilities

When eliminated, each wolf will drop three pieces of meat. Although these can restore HP, they can also distract the other wolves — ultimately letting you get close to tame them. By doing this, wolves will accompany you in the same fashion as NPC characters do and will attack nearby enemies when sighted. Another excellent tactic to tame wolves is by crafting The Hunter’s Cloak (costing you four pieces of meat) to remain unspotted by any and all animals for a short time.

Wolves’ spawn locations

There are mainly three general areas where wolves are kept, with all of them deep in forests. If they do not spawn when first entering one of these areas, wait until sunset as this is when they are most likely to appear. You can find wolf spawn locations listed below.

Off the east coast near The Daily Bugle

West of Sanctuary

In the forest southeast of The Joneses

