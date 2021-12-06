Where to jump through flaming rings in a vehicle in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Week 1

Despite Fortnite’s Chapter 3 Season 1 quests being surprisingly straight-forward, the challenge of jumping through flaming rings can first seem to be a mystery. It may sound bleak and dangerous, but it is far more simple than it appears to be. In actuality, the only true challenge there is here is one that requires some decent driving skills.

To have a chance at completing this quest, you will be required to head to either Rocky Reels or Chonker’s Speedway. That being said, we advise dropping into Chonker’s Speedway, as the flaming rings will take less time to come across. After parachuting in to the location, you’ll spot a racetrack and four hovercrafts that are sitting next to its finish line. Simply head into one of the vehicles and drive through the track to go through each ring.

Although the first ring will only take a few moments of driving to reach, players will need to maintain a fast pace to reach the second ring. It is located about halfway through the racetrack, but is set several meters up in the air. Thankfully, for those going fast enough, a ramp that comes before it should allow you to get high enough to where you’ll barely be able to cross through the ring. Once you’ve sped through both, the challenge should be completed and you should have an additional 25,000 XP as your reward.

In addition to the latest challenges, this latest chapter also gifts players with a handful of new gameplay mechanics and skins. The most notable of the bunch surely being the new batch of Spider-Man cosmetics and the hero’s very own themed location.

Related: Where to collect gem fragments outside Seven Vaults for the Shanta Quests in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1