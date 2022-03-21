Where to retrieve IO envelopes with top-secret plans in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Like any other season before it, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 brings a batch of new narrative quests you’ll need to complete for some of that sweet XP. The second in the Rebuilding questline will have you hunting down IO envelopes in three locations. Each of these envelopes can be discovered in black boxes that typically near IO tents and outposts. Once you’ve collected three, the quest will gift you a 40,000 XP. Here’s three envelope locations that should help get the job done.

Tilted Towers location

The first envelope can be discover south of Titled Towers’ soccer field. It is a black box that is on the left side of an apartment building. Additionally, if you haven’t filled out your character collection just yet, you can also find Tomatohead on the fourth floor of this building.

Coney Crossroads location

In Coney Crossroads, head to the east side of the location where its gas station stands. You can find this envelope across the street from the gas station, near an IO outpost.

Condo Canyon location

Lastly, you can find one last envelope on the north side of Condo Canyon. South of its bridge, the envelope is in a black box next to IO computers and tents.

