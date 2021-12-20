Where to turn in Astral Totems in Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker – Astral Totems vendor location

The big challenge in Final Fantasy XIV is completing the Endwalker campaign and then working your way through the next grind of gearing up your character for the upcoming Savage Trials and Raids. When you’re ready to tackle some of the more formidable challenges, you’ll be working together with other players to earn some of the best rewards with the Astral Totems. Here’s what you need to know about where to turn in Astral Totems and the Astral Totem vendor location in Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker.

Before turning in Astral Totems, you’ll need to earn them. You can earn these totems by completing The Minstrel’s Ballard: Zodiark’s Fall, an advanced and more complicated trial than The Dark Inside one you can complete at level 83. You can only do Zodiark’s Fall while your character is level 90, and you will need to have an average item level of 560.

You’ll be working together in a party of eight players, attempting to take on this formidable challenge and beating it before the boss becomes enraged. After conquering this challenge, you’ll earn an Astral Totem for your troubles. You can turn that totem in to Nesvaaz, whom you can find in Radz-at-Hand, at coordinates (X:10.6, Y:10.1). All players can choose to purchase a variety of accessories that will further increase your character’s average item level, preparing them for more challenges in the future.