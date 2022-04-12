Trophy Crystals are a new type of currency you’ll be able to earn in Final Fantasy XIV. You’ll want to go out of your way to acquire them if you’re keen on adding specific items to your collection. Once you earn enough Trophy Crystals, you’ll need to turn them in for those items. Here’s what you need to know about where to turn in Trophy Crystals in Final Fantasy XIV.

You’ll need to make your way to the Wolves’ Den Pier, which you can find in La Noscea. When you reach this area, head over to the west side of the map, and you can find the Trophy Crystal Exchange, also known as the Crystal Quartermaster, and you can speak to them to check out all of the rewards.

Trophy Crystals will be available by working your way through PvP battles and leveling up through the Series Malmstones. A Series in Final Fantasy XIV begins at the start of a significant update and ends with the next one. For example, Trophy Crystals began with the Newfound Adventure for 6.1, starting Series 1, and it will end right before update 6.2. You can view your progress through Series 1, and each level rewards you with Trophy Crystals and a handful of smaller rewards throughout the levels.