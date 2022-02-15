Where to use Spider-Man’s Bouncers to catch a zipline in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

As players get deeper into Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, its challenges will become more absurd and ever-so-demanding. Week 11’s challenges are no exception, as one quest will ask that players find and use Spider Man’s Bouncers to catch a zip line. We can think of a collection of places that hold either of these, but just one point of interest makes for a perfect spot to do this.

You can start the challenge by heading toward the back of The Daily Bugle. The challenge is practically dedicated to the location, as its northern end holds a mass amount of web bouncers and zip lines. Upon dropping in, land directly on one of the bouncers and continue to jump on it until you start rising higher. After three or four bounces, you should have enough momentum to connect to one of the zip lines that hang just above.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Keep in mind, you’ll need to grab onto the zip line manually, which can be done by pressing the same button you use to enter vehicles. If done correctly, the game should notify you of your job well done and give you 25,000 XP, in return.

