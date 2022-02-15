Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Week 11 seasonal quests and challenges

Week 11 of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is here and that means new seasonal quests and challenges for players to complete. There are 9 seasonal quests for players to finish by traveling the map. Doing so will earn you XP toward your Battle Pass, and allow you to earn Battle Stars that can be used to unlock all manner of skins and in-game cosmetics and items. Each completed challenge is worth 25,000 XP, for a total of 225,000 XP.

There are multiple types of challenges this year to add to the weekly seasonal challenges. There are Milestone challenges that players will be able to easily complete by playing the game, along with specific challenges for different characters each week. We will update this guide with the rewards for each quest as soon as they are available.

Chapter 3 Season 1 Week 11 quests and challenges

Visit Mole Team Drill Sites (0/3)

Knock down a Timber Pine while driving a vehicle (0/1)

Damage opponents with a Machine Pistol (0/200)

Defeat Mancake, Ronin, or Shanta in a duel (0/1)

Land at Tilted Towers and survive for 60 seconds (0/60)

Drive a Quadcrusher to Pinnacle Peak (0/1)

Edit structures (0/15)

Eliminate an opponent with a shotgun (0/1)

Travel distance while sliding (0/250)

While most of the weekly seasonal quests are pretty simple to complete, we have linked to any guides that we feel are relevant and helpful so you can finish them as quickly as possible.