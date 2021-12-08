Where to use the strange key and find the Anomaly in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 players who have been working on the Magnum Opus quest to get the Forerunner will have gotten their hands on the Strange Key. When they do, they will be told to use the strange key and then investigate an anomaly.

The first thing to do is head for Xur’s Treasure Hoard, then turn right when you spawn in. You will see a purple teleporter that you can step into. This will bring you to the main area where the Dares of Eternity event begins.

From there, walk to the right just a little bit and you will come to a collection of icy boulders. On one of them will be a small grey panel that you can interact with. Doing so will use the Strange Key, allowing you to progress the quest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now, go all the way to the far side of the area, directly across from the panel you just used. Here, you will find a small crevice hidden behind some boulders beside the wall. You can walk inside and will need to climb a fairly simple jumping puzzle.

Screenshot by Gamepur

At the end of the puzzle, you will find an abandoned cryo-chamber that looks a lot like the ones from Halo, because it pretty much is. Interact with it and you will have investigated the anomaly, finishing this part of the quest. Once it is complete, head to Banshee to get your Forerunner.