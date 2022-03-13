Which MyFaction starter pack should you choose in WWE 2K22?

When you first kick off MyFaction, you’ll need to decide which brand you want to select for your starting group of cards. These will be the wrestlers you start your MyFaction career with, so you’ll want to make a good decision. Of course, you’ll probably leave these wrestlers behind as you progress through the mode, but it’s still worth being smart with your decision. Let’s take a look at who you should pick up. First, we’ll give you the breakdown of which wrestlers come in each pack:

Raw Starter Pack A.J. Styles Superstar Becky Lynch Superstar Stephanie McMahon Manager

Smackdown Starter Pack Rey Mysterio Superstar Bayley Superstar Paul Heyman Manager

NXT Starter Pack Tommaso Ciampa Superstar Raquel Gonzalez Superstar William Regal Manager



In general, we would suggest you stay away from the NXT pack to start. While you can certainly manage with them in Ciampa or Gonzalez are your favorite wrestlers, they just aren’t as good as the other two options. Once you get past NXT, it really just comes down to personal preference. Lynch and Bayley are both good starters for your women’s team, as are Styles and Mysterio. Just choose the wrestlers you like more.

That said, there is one caveat. If you purchased one of the higher-priced editions you’ll get a 75 OVR version of Rey Mysterio. That makes picking the Smackdown pack less interesting because you’ll already have a better version of Mysterio out of the gate.