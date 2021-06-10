Which systems is Axiom Verge 2 releasing on?

Anticipated indie sequel Axiom Verge 2 will be releasing sometime this year, and Thomas Happ Games has announced the systems it will be launching on. It will follow up the original game, so thankfully AV2 is easy to access for most gamers.

When and where will it be available?

The sci-fi platformer Axiom Verge 2 can be played on PC, the Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PS5 when it comes out in Q3 2021. Unfortunately, Steam fans will have to switch over to the Epic Games Store to check out Axiom Verge 2. While the first game is currently on Xbox systems, the sequel has not been confirmed for a release on Microsoft’s consoles yet.

Is there a new character?

In the game, you’ll be playing as a new character named Indra, who has new powers and is exploring a completely new world. That’s a lot of new. She is a billionaire, who after a series of events, is now hearing voices that are calling out to her. According to Thomas Happ, it will set in the same story as the original Axiom Verge.

Are there any pre-order bonuses?

Currently, the developer hasn’t announced any incentives to buy Axiom Verge 2 early. It is also unavailable to purchase at the time of writing.