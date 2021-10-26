Which wheels are compatible with NASCAR 21: Ignition?

In NASCAR 21: Ignition, players will have the option to drive either with a controller, or a wheel. However, Motorsports Games has stated that not every wheel will be supported for NASCAR 21: Ignition. There’s a specific list, so let’s take a look at which wheels are compatible.

We should note that the compatible wheel list varies by console. PC users will have a much larger variety of wheels that can be used for NASCAR 21. For Xbox and PlayStation owners, the list is significantly smaller.

Here’s a breakdown of compatible wheels, sorted by platform:

Xbox

LOGITECH – G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel

PlayStation

LOGITECH – G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel

PC

FANATEC – ClubSport Wheel, CSL PS4, CSL XBOX, CSR Elite, CSR Wheel, CSW V2, CSW V2.5, Podium Wheel Base DD1, Podium Wheel Base DD2, Porsche GT3

– ClubSport Wheel, CSL PS4, CSL XBOX, CSR Elite, CSR Wheel, CSW V2, CSW V2.5, Podium Wheel Base DD1, Podium Wheel Base DD2, Porsche GT3 LOGITECH – Driving Force GT, G25 Racing Wheel, G27 Racing Wheel, G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel, G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel, MOMO Racing Wheel

– Driving Force GT, G25 Racing Wheel, G27 Racing Wheel, G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel, G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel, MOMO Racing Wheel THRUSTMASTER – T-GT Racing Wheel, T150 Racing Wheel, T300RS Racing Wheel, T500RS Racing Wheel, TMX Racing Wheel, TS-PC Racer, TS-XW Racing Wheel, TX Racing Wheel, F430 Force Feedback Racing Wheel

– T-GT Racing Wheel, T150 Racing Wheel, T300RS Racing Wheel, T500RS Racing Wheel, TMX Racing Wheel, TS-PC Racer, TS-XW Racing Wheel, TX Racing Wheel, F430 Force Feedback Racing Wheel OTHER – OSW SimuCube, SimSteering, Simxperience Accuforce

If you are using a wheel on a PC, keep in mind that you will need either a game controller or a mouse and keyboard in order to navigate the menus.

Also, we should note that this is the full list of compatible wheels at launch. Motorsports Games has stated that it will look to add more support for wheels in the post-launch phase.