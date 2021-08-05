Who are the Buccaneers highest rated players in Madden 22?

For the first time in his 20 year career, Tom Brady played for an NFL team not named the New England Patriots in 2020. And it worked out pretty well for Brady, as the field general, along with some new additions and franchise staples Lavonte David and Mike Evans, helped lead Tampa Bay to its first playoff appearance in over a decade. But the fun didn’t stop there, as the Bucs stomped over Washington, New Orleans, and Green Bay in the NFC Playoffs, before beating the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

The Bucs are returning all 22 starters from the Super Bowl this past February, but how does this team stack up in Madden 22? Here’s a look at the best players from Tampa Bay in this year’s game:

Tom Brady, QB: (97 OVR) Lavonte David, MLB: (93 OVR) Mike Evans, WR: (91 OVR) Ali Marpet, LG: (90 OVR) Ryan Jensen, C: (89 OVR) Tristan Wirfs, RT: (89 OVR) Shaquil Barrett, LOLB: (88 OVR) Vita Vea, DT: (88 OVR) Chris Godwin, WR: (87 OVR) Antonio Brown, WR: (86 OVR)

While Kansas City has five players that have overalls higher than 91 OVR, the Bucs have quite a bit of depth. Tampa Bay has thirteen players who have an overall of at least 85 OVR, including the ten players you see above, plus Rob Gronkowski (86 OVR), linebacker Devin White (85 OVR), and lineman Ndamukong Suh (85 OVR).