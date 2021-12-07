Who are the voice actors in Halo Infinite?

Halo Infinite introduces a lot of new characters to the Halo universe. While Master Chief and Cortana may be the main two stars of the franchise, there are several other characters Spartan 117 will meet along his journey. You may recognize the voice of John-117 and his rampant and talkative AI but what about everyone else? Here is the voice cast for Halo Infinite.

Steve Downes (as Master Chief)

Image via IMDB

Steve Downes has voiced John-117, otherwise known as Master Chief, since Halo: Combat Evolved released in 2001. Even though we never see Spartan 117’s face, his face is iconic all its own. Downes even voiced the character in Super Bomberman R.

Jen Taylor (as Cortana)

Image via IMDB

Jen Taylor voices Master Chief’s AI partner Cortana and has also been with the series since the first game. She is also voicing the new AI — The Weapon. Taylor will also be reprising her role as Cortana in the Halo TV series.

Nicolas Roye (The Pilot)

Image via IMDB

First featured in the Halo Infinite – “Discover Hope” Cinematic Trailer, The Pilot is voiced by Echo 216’s Nicolas Roye. Roye voiced Hal Cantos and Cesar Diego Ruiz in Cyberpunk 2077, and Sidney Levine and Justin Hammer in Marvel’s Avengers, and appeared in Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood.

Kari Wahlgren (as Circ)

Image via IMDB

Kari Wahlgren voices Circ, one of several personal AI used by Spartan trainees at the Avery J. Johnson Academy of Military Science. Wahlgren provided several voices for Psychonauts 2, voiced Evelyn Parker in Cyberpunk 2077, and played Yirina Portnova in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Robbie Daymond (as Fret)

Image via IMDB

Robbie Daymond voices another Spartan AI named Fret. Daymond voiced Haganezuka in Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles, was Akar Kessell in Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance, and voiced P-33 in NieR Replicant: ver.1.22474487139…

Darin De Paul (as Escharum)

Image via IMDB

Darin De Paul provided the voice for Escharum the Jiralhanae War Chief for the Banished. Fans of Overwatch will recognize Darin De Paul as the voice of Reinhardt. De Paul also voiced Ardyn in Assassin’s Creed: Origins and Emperor Calus in Destiny 2.

Erika Ishii (as Lumu)

Image via IMDB

Erika Ishii is voicing the personal Spartan AI Lumu. Ishii voiced Dr. Wenjie Evans in Deathloop, was Ruth in Cyberpunk 2077, and played Ana Bray and Anjoli-7 in Destiny 2: Beyond Light.