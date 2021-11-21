Who is the voice actor for Arataki Itto in Genshin Impact?

Arataki Itto is an upcoming character coming to Genshin Impact and has caused quite a stir in the community. Itto is an oni, with a heavy rivalry with another character named Kujou Sara. Many fans were wondering who would play the brutish Oni warrior, and suitably represent his goofy personality.

His English voice actor is Max Mittelman, who’s well known for his role as Ryuji Sakamoto in Persona 5. Ryuji has a similar fiery, delinquent personality, which fits well with Arataki Itto and his aggressive ways. (Suitable for a character who was deemed as “mean and overbearing” in-game.) Meanwhile, his Japanese voice actor is Takanori Nishikawa. Nishikawa isn’t normally a voice actor, and instead heads T.M. Revolution.

Itto’s aggressive ways can be heard on the most recent Version 2.3 gameplay trailer. MiHoYo shows Itto walking through a misty dungeon, just before he gets into another fight. Itto’s competitiveness will surely be a focal point in his performances.

Itto will arrive on the second half of Version 2.3, after an Albedo and Eula re-run. Itto will appear alongside Gorou, a 4-star Geo bow character. Be sure to save up all of the Primogems you need before deciding to pull for Itto.