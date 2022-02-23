Fynch, the newest character to join Destiny 2, arrived in The Witch Queen expansion. You learn about Fynch’s history and help them out while operating on the Throne World. While you learn about Fynch, you may not know about the individual voicing Fynch. Who is the voice actor for Fynch in Destiny 2?

Robin Atkin Downes plays Fynch, and you’ve likely heard Downes in previous projects. Downes has an extensive career as a voice actor. You may recognize him as the voice of Cham Syndulla in Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Star Wars: Rebels, and Star Wars: The Clone Wars television shows.

He was also the voice of Kazuhira Millar in Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, Travis Touchdown in No More Heroes, and Downes voices the Spider in previous Destiny 2 expansions, so you may have heard the voice before traveling around as your Guardian.

Image via IMDB

You’ll be spending quite a bit of time with Fynch as you explore the Throne World. You’ll be visiting Fynch pretty often for daily bounties at this location, and you’ll be completing quests for it as you progress through The Witch Queen expansion. We can expect to hear more from Downs as Fynch in future seasons of Destiny 2.