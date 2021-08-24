Who is the voice actor for Savathun in Destiny 2?

With the reveal of all 21 feet of Savathun, Destiny 2’s looming antagonist, players are wondering who voices the horrifically interesting character. Queen of the Hive, Savathun has been the mysterious force behind just about every threat the Guardians have faced over the last number of years.

Where evil rose, even from non-Hive sources, it was often Savathun who was pulling the strings, testing and teasing the Guardians without them realizing it. As such, the voice acting duties for such an important character will need to be handled with talent and care.

At the moment, we honestly don’t know who is the voice of the character, and it seems to be as much of a secret as anything else around the future of Destiny 2. There were many rumors and “leaks” about Savathun’s voice actor over the years, but all of them have proven to be false, generated strictly for clout.

So far, we have just one line of dialogue from the character, released in a teaser trailer where she claims that “Truth, is a funny thing.” We will be continuing our investigative work to find out who exactly it is that has uttered those line, but Bungie has a history of calling in big-hitters for important characters, so don’t be shocked if it ends up being someone far more famous than you first thought.