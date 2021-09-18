Who is winning Minecraft Championships (MCC) 17 – results, scores, and standings

It’s time for yet another epic Minecraft competition from MCC 17, where some of Minecraft’s biggest names will once again go head to head to see who is the blockiest of them all. With the event about to get underway, this guide will keep track of standings for those who cannot make it to a computer for the duration of the event. Get ready to find out if your favorite MCC 17 team can pull off the win.

In the MC Championship, ten teams of four go head to head in a variety of mini-games that test the core Minecraft skills: parkour, survival, combat, teamwork, and more. After eight games, the two teams with the most coins will go up against one another in one final matchup to decide the ultimate champion.

You can find all the details you need to watch MCC 17 here, so make sure to check the streams of your favorites to find out how well they are doing in the contest.

MCC 17 Rankings

Minecraft Championship 17 has not yet started, but check back after 2 PM CT for constantly updating standing until the end of the event.

All Game Modes

Ace Race

Battle Box

Big Sales at Built Mart

Grid Runners

Hole in the Wall

Parkour Tag

TGTTOSAWAF

Sands of Time

Sky Battle

Survival Game

Finale – Dodgebolt

Round One:

Winner:

Round Two:

Winner:

Round Three:

Winner:

Round Four:

Winner:

Round Five:

Winner:

Round Six:

Winner:

Round Seven:

Winner:

Round Eight:

Winner:

Finale: