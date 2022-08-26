Who is winning the King’s Fall Raid World First Race in Destiny 2?

The World First Race for the return of the King’s Fall raid in Destiny 2 is about to commence. We will be offering live updates of the race to see who is in the lead, and we will do our best to keep you informed of who’s going home with the crown. We expect things to be relatively chaotic throughout this process, but we will do our best to keep everyone informed of the estimated standings. The race will start slow but will heat up as the day continues.

King’s Fall Raid World First Race in Destiny 2

Who is winning the World First Race?

No one has taken the crown or has started their descent into the Taken King’s realm. We’re waiting to get started.

King’s Fall Raid start times

The King’s Fall Raid will open up in Contest Mode starting 10 AM PT/1 PM ET/6 PM UTC/7 PM CET for players worldwide. For those keen to participate, make to review the rules for your Fireteam.

Contest Mode details

The raid will be in Contest Mode for those running through the King’s Fall raid in the first 24 hours. While in Contest Mode, despite being a higher Light Level, your Guardian will be capped to 1560 for the raid. Everyone who participates in the battle should be able to approach it in the same way, equalizing the playing field for a World First competition. Upon completing the Contest Mode of King’s Fall, a Challenge Mode will be available with secret triumphs in each encounter. Whoever completes these encounters learns these secret triumphs will win the crown.

Completion Rules

Bungie has shared that they encourage players to double-check that they receive rewards for each encounter and completion to count. The first team to defeat the final boss, loot the chest, and return to orbit will receive the winner.

The winner will be announced on the @DestinyTheGame twitter account.