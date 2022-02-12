Who killed Lucas in Dying Light 2 Stay Human?

Spoilers ahead! Lucas’ killer is revealed at the end of the Revolution quest in Dying Light 2, so if you haven’t completed that quest yet, then reading this article might spoil it for you. But if you have completed Revolution, but didn’t understand who killed Lucas (maybe because the audio was glitching), or if you haven’t gotten that far but you want a spoiler, then read on. Hakon killed Lucas in Dying Light 2. Your former French friend is in fact a fly-by-night fink! But you can agree to help him instead of leaving him to die anyway.

At the end of Revolution — after you’ve blown up the Old Villedor Master Windmill, kept your promise to Alberto (or not), and met Hakon at his hideout — Hakon will be shot in the chest by a sniper arrow and, when he falls to the ground, the shirt will slide down and expose a distinctive, and very fresh, wound on his chest. The three parallel cuts of this wound can only have been caused by one weapon: Lucas’ Lazarus knuckleduster!

Yes, it turns out that Hakon is Lucas’ killer and has been working for arch-villain Waltz all along. It’d be perfectly reasonable to leave the little traitor to die at this point, but if you want an extra side quest, namely Sniper’s Alley, then you’re better off offering to help him.