Who plays Thor in God of War Ragnarok? Answered

While Marvel’s version of the Norse god Thor is very much a heroic figure, the depiction of Thor in God of War Ragnarok is that of a boorish thug, and henchman to Odin, who himself has more the air of a crime boss than of a revered king among gods. God of War Ragnarok’s Thor loves nothing more than a drink and a fight — often in that order, but not necessarily. He appears early in the game, visiting Kratos and Atreus at their remote Midgard home, and then challenging Kratos to a duel. This duel is one of the game’s first boss fight, and Thor mainly uses it as an excuse to taunt and verbally abuse Kratos (physically too, of course).

Related: How to beat Thor in God of War Ragnarok

Which actor voices Thor in God of War Ragnarok?

Image via IMDB

In God of War Ragnarok, Thor is voiced by American actor Ryan Hurst. As is the case for most of the other lead actors in the game, God of War Ragnarok is Hurst’s very first video game role, although he has a wealth of acting experience in TV and film. He landed his first role aged 17 in teen sitcom Saved by the Bell: The New Class, and then got himself a small but important part in the multi-award-winning Saving Private Ryan. He’s best known, however, for his portrayals of Gerry Bertier in Disney’s Remember the Titans and of Opie Winston in FX’s Sons of Anarchy.

Hurst might not be as tall as the gigantic god Thor, but he is a big guy at 6’ 4” (193cm), which makes him about as tall as Kratos. Speaking at Comic Con Revolution 2022, Hurst described God of War Ragnarok’s story as “a rich tapestry” and said, “I always like to do new things, so to do motion capture for a video game was a lot of fun.”