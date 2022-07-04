Who should you play in the Overwatch 2 Beta?

Overwatch 2 will be here before you know it, but until that day comes, you need to learn up on everything the new game has to offer. Whether you have a main that you only play or you like to flex into any position, you need to have an idea of what each character provides. Here are our recommendations on who you should play in the Overwatch 2 Beta.

What heroes should you play during the Overwatch 2 beta?

We recommend getting acclimated with any characters that received significant reworks in the lead up to Overwatch 2. These heroes include Doomfist, Orisa, Bastion, and Sombra. Additionally, you will want to try the new upcoming characters Sojourn and Junker Queen.

The next tier of heroes to play in the beta will be ones that haven’t received massive changes, but still are interesting to see in the new game. The whole Support class is essentially the same as before, but the passive heal they receive now makes them survive fights much easier than before, especially for Ana. For Tanks, Winston has a new alternate fire you can try and Reinhardt has been slightly updated as well. Cassidy will be a good choice for any Damage players who needs to get used to him no longer having his Flashbang stun.

Aside from the characters mentioned above, while there are slight changes here and there, the rest of the roster is the same as you know them in Overwatch right now. You can try and see how they feel mixed in with the changes, but they themselves feel largely the same. Don’t worry too much about wins and losses, just focus on getting familiar with the new state of the game and the less people on the field. All of it will take some getting used to.