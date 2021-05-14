Why does Mass Effect Legendary Edition keep crashing?

Plenty of players have been looking forward to the remastered Mass Effect Legendary Edition; it’s a graphical update for the fan-favorite BioWare Mass Effect series. It comes with all three games in it, and you can play it with all of the DLC, from start to finish. Although, some players have shared that they’re encountering issues with starting the game, and it’s crashing quite a bit. For many, it’s happening on Xbox, and it’s happening because of headsets.

For those still experiencing issues, here’s a breakdown of what you need to do to prevent this from happening.

Make sure your wired or wireless headset is turned off and not connected to your controller

Launch the Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Choose which of the Mass Effect games you want to play from the menu

When the game has launched, and you’re playing it, turn on your headset and connect it

From here, you want to make sure you avoid ever returning to your Xbox Launcher. If you go to that launcher, the Mass Effect Legendary Edition will crash, and you won’t be able to play the game again. You’ll have to start the process over again, and restart Mass Effect.

This seems to be the best method to avoid crashing on any Xbox system. So far, the problem doesn’t seem to happen on other systems, but it’s good to keep this in mind if this issue happens elsewhere.