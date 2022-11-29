Why does World of Warcraft: Dragonflight keep crashing? Answered

As a long-awaited expansion, World of Warcraft: Dragonflight has appeared to come with a few clipped wings. As players are attempting to join into World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, many are reporting an unexpected issue — World of Warcraft: Dragonflight keeps crashing. Here’s why.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is a long awaited expansion to one of the most popular MMO’s of all time. These two combine into a fierce dirge for excited users, overloading the WoW servers as too many people are attempting to get their taste of the unbridled freedoms that dragonriding promises. Players are attempting to join in at such a rate that the servers cannot appear to be able to handle the influx of interest.

For many, players are attempting to load in only to be met with a ‘world server is down’ error, or an inability to get past a loading screen. For others, the application is crashing outright, dumping users unceremoniously onto the desktop. Regardless of how your initial Dragonflight experience is treating you, the solution is invariably the same.

How to fix World of Warcraft: Dragonflight crashes

First, players should use the Battle.net launcher to Scan & Repair the World of Warcraft application. This is the most ideal fix — a missing file is far easier to circumnavigate than an overloaded server. If files were found missing, then attempt to reload Dragonflight and see if the issue is resolved. If this doesn’t solve it, then the answer is unfortunately less proactive: you’ll need to wait until the initial user load quiets down, and the servers become a bit more reliable.

It should be noted that this event is a common one, more so in the world of MMOs. It’s difficult to plan and accommodate a massive influx of users all at a singular time, for any server cluster. This is a standard experience, for better or worse, in the modern era of online games. Patience, therefor, can go a long way for everyone involved.