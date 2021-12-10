Why is Fortnite stuck on the connecting screen? Answered

To say Fortnite is massively popular would be an understatement. Epic’s juggernaut battle royale has a huge playerbase and consistent updates provide incentive for even more players to log in. Unfortunately, there are times when errors prevent players from enjoying the game. A common error you might encounter is getting stuck on the connecting screen. But why?

While having a high amount of concurrent players is a great problem for a game like Fortnite to have, it’s a problem nonetheless. A large amount of players can cause issues with the game’s servers, leading to problems such as the connecting screen error. These problems are usually on Epic’s end rather than the user’s. As such, there’s nothing players can do but wait for the issue to get resolved by the developers. However, there are still a few steps players can take in order to see if the problem can be fixed on their end.

The first potential solution is simply exiting out of Fortnite completely and restarting it; you should also make sure that the game is updated to its latest version and that your internet connection is stable. If that doesn’t work, exit out of Fortnite and restart your internet router before launching the game again. It’s possible that rebooting the router will yield some successful results. If you’re still stuck on the screen then the only option is to wait for a fix from Epic. A helpful way to track current errors is by checking the official Fortnite Status Twitter account.