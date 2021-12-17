Assassin’s Creed Valhalla fans can take part in the Yule Festival again for 2021. In it, you can earn a variety of exclusive items and rewards for taking part in the holiday-themed events, available from December 16 to January 6, 2022. However, not all players can see the Yule Festival appearing in Ravensthorpe. If you did Yule Festival for 2020, the Yule Festival for 2021 is not occurring. Why is Yule Festival not appearing in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and what can you do about it?

Unfortunately, the trouble is on the developer’s side, not the players. For some reason, it’s only affecting anyone who participated in the Yule Festival in 2020, likely because the game is having trouble triggering these events for returning players. If this is your first year for the Yule Festival, supposedly, it should be functioning just fine.

Thankfully, the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla team is aware of the issue, and they are working on it.

We're aware of an issue causing the Yule Festival to not activate for some players who have played it previously. We are currently investigating and will share an update with more information soon. — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) December 16, 2021

We don’t know when the Yule Festival will function properly or when other players can participate in the event. For now, you may have to monitor the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla twitter page to receive any further updates, and you can also attempt to restart your Valhalla game to see if it begins working.