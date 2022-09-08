Will Gungrave Gore be on Xbox Game Pass? Answered

Gungrave Gore is the latest South Korean-developed game poised to make a splash around the world. It might not be an MMO like MapleStory or Lost Ark, but it does have some serious style. Game Pass subscribers are likely wondering if they’ll be able to share in that style for free, and now we have an answer.

Is Gungrave Gore coming to Game Pass for Xbox and PC?

That answer is yes. Gungrave Gore will be available for Game Pass on Xbox and PC on day one, joining the likes of High on Life and Death Stranding. The Game Pass Friends and Family plan may be more widely available by that time as well, letting more players get in on the action. It’s currently being tested in Colombia and Ireland.

When is the Gungrave Gore release date?

Game Pass subscribers will be able to play the game, but the next question is when that’ll be. Gungrave Gore’s release date is November 22. The Game Pass news broke on the Xbox blog as you’d expect, but the game is coming to multiple platforms. Altogether, it’ll be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. PC players can wishlist it on Steam now if they so desire.

What kind of game is Gungrave Gore, anyway?

After all the talk of Game Pass and the release date, you’re probably wondering just what Gungrave Gore is. The third-person shooter sees you playing as Grave, who will fight through real-world locations in southeast Asia. Grave’s name is in the title, as is the word “gore,” and that’s an accurate descriptor. Even from the initial gameplay reveal trailer, it was abundantly clear that this is a very bloody game. It’s also extremely stylish, as mentioned before — there’s a touch of Devil May Cry and Bayonetta in there.